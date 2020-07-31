Catarino Alfaro Sr.
Reedsville - Catarino Alfaro Sr., of Edinburg, TX was called to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the age of 87. After several months of declining health, Catarino Sr. died peacefully surrounded by his beloved wife Maria Alfaro and their 11 children by his side.
His work ethic and desire to spread the Gospel led him to missionary work across borders. From the 1980's until his declining health permitted, he performed missionary work by feeding and clothing underserved communities and his passion for Christ helped bring economic and spiritual prosperity to those he met. As a loving father, he always led by example and his teachings are endless: work ethic, patience, kindness, loyalty and trust.
He was a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important — the simplicity of living a life with those you love. Catarino Sr was a man of God, he never let anyone down. He fulfilled every obligation he ever undertook. His word was his bond, and everyone knew it. Our father was strong in body, in spirit, and in commitment. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to everyone.
Catarino Sr was preceded in death by his daughter Maria E. Peña and Maria De Jesus. He is survived by his wife Maria Alfaro of 60 years; children Martha (Pablo) Moreno, Nora Rios, Catarino Jr. (Nancy) Alfaro, Juan (Teresa) Alfaro, Maria Lourdes (Eduardo) Longoria, Blanca Alfaro, Susana (Rene) Mora, Jose B. (Martina) Alfaro, Guadalupe (Edgar) Araiza, Marcos (Anita) Alfaro, Ruth (Julio) Bautista, widow son in law Manuel Peña, and many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, and extended family.
The Alfaro family would like to express their heart-felt appreciation to all the caregivers, friends, family, and loved ones who assisted him during the past few years.
The Celebration of his life will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 9:00 am until 11 am. Location: Hope Community Church, 4408 County Rd. B, Manitowoc, WI 54220.
Lendman Funeral Home & Gathering Center, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.