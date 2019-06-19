|
|
Catherine A. Holtz
Anoka, MN - Catherine A. "Cathy" 76 years old of Anoka Minnesota, formally of Chicago Illinois and Manitowoc Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on June 8. Cathy was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Frieda Long and her husband Jack D Holtz.
She will be greatly missed by her daughter Lisa A Holtz, grandchildren Jack Nelson and Aimee Nelson, her sister Susan Long (Doug Mayo) her nephew Sean Mayo (Sehee Kim) Celebration of life to be held in Manitowoc at a yet to be determined date in July.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 19, 2019