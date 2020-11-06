Sister Catherine Glim
Manitowoc - Sister Catherine Glim, age 100, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, died November 6, 2020 at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc, Wisconsin.
She was born on June 13, 1920 in Chicago, Illinois, daughter of the late William and Catherine (Schuit) Glim. The former Evelyn Florence Glim entered the convent in 1935 and professed her vows in 1938. Sister Catherine Glim earned a Bachelor of Arts from Fontbonne College, Master of Education from St. Louis University, and Master in Health Administration from Washington University, all in St. Louis, Missouri. Sister Catherine served as a teacher at Holy Innocents, Manitowoc; St. John, Antigo; St. Joseph, Rice Lake, Wisconsin; and St. John, Wellsburg, West Virginia. She taught Home Economics as well as various other classes at Xavier High School, Appleton and St. Andrew High School, Tennyson, Wisconsin; Holy Name High School, Escanaba, Michigan; Rosecrans High School, Zanesville, Ohio; Bishop Amat High School, La Puente, California; was a Guidance Counselor at Catholic Memorial High School, Waukesha, Wisconsin and Dean of Girls at St. John Boarding School, Komatke, Arizona. After earning a degree in Hospital Administration, she served at Good Samaritan Medical Center, Zanesville, Ohio; St. Joseph Retirement Community, West Point, Nebraska; Holy Family Hospital, Manitowoc and St. Paul Manor, Kaukauna, Wisconsin. After retiring from active ministry, she did various ministries at San Damiano, Slinger; was Homemaker at Bishop Wycislo Residence in Green Bay, and ministered at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Since 2014 she had been a resident of St. Rita Health Center, Manitowoc.
Survivors include the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: William and Catherine (Schuit) Glim, three brothers and three sisters-in-law: Walter (Mickey) Glim, Theodore (Grayce) Glim, Bernard (Natalie) Glim; and two sisters and one brother-in-law: Margaret (Steven) Zippay and Sister Marie Glim.
A Memorial Mass for Sister Catherine will take place on a later date at Holy Family Convent.
Memorial contributions may be made to support retired Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, in care of FSCC Retirement Fund, Holy Family Convent, 2409 S. Alverno Rd., Manitowoc, WI 54220
