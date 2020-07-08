Catherine Mary Nelson (nee Wojtanowski)
Manitowoc - Catherine Mary Nelson (nee Wojtanowski), 92, of Manitowoc, WI passed away on July 5, 2020.
She was born in Detroit, MI to John and Catherine Wojtanowski on December 1, 1927. The youngest of six children, she was under a year old when her father died; she and her siblings were raised by her mother. After high school, Catherine moved to Manitowoc, WI for a job at St. Nazianz. On a bus ride to work, she met her future husband, Robert Louis Nelson. They were married October 2, 1948. Married for 68 years, Robert died August 20, 2016.
As the mother of three children and wife of a school teacher, Catherine was a devoted homemaker and supportive partner. She helped with homework, typed theses and reports, and catalogued new books for Robert's classrooms. She good naturedly took family camping trips every summer—in a dress. She had two passions: picking up litter and feeding the birds. Litterers annoyed her and she didn't hesitate to admonish even strangers who dared to discard their waste. She loved birds and even saved bread crusts from the dinner table for them.
Catherine and Robert traveled extensively, first domestically and then internationally. The family took camping trips every summer to a different part of the country, eventually visiting all lower 48 states. After retirement travel took them to Hawaii and Alaska, and then to Europe, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, China, Japan, South America and Australia. Catherine regretted not traveling to Antarctica.
Catherine is survived by her children: Karen Rodriguez of Chesterton, IN, Christine (David) Heironimus of Manitowoc, WI, and Robert Nelson of Knoxville, TN; her grandchildren: Justin Holland, Catherine (Roger) Booth, Susan (Brian) Wagner, Robert (Jennifer) Nelson, Kristin (Will) Sexton, Rachel (Corey) Ashe, and Victoria Nelson; her great grandchildren: Justin (Joy) Holland Jr., Cassie Wanek, Ben Booth, Cal Booth, Luka Sexton, and Jasper Sexton; and many nieces and nephews in the Detroit region.
Catherine will be missed by her family and by the many friends she made over the years. Her favorite saying: "I'm fine."
Visitation will be held from 1-3 PM on Thursday, July 9, at Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th St., Manitowoc. A prayer service will be held at 3 PM officiated by Deacon Alan Boeldt. Burial will be Friday, July 10, at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc at 9 AM.
Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral home, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. A very special thank you to the caring & special aides working at the Court at Felician Village. The Home Health Care team was also very caring & helpful during Catherine's illness & death.