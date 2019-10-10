|
Cecilia Sopia (Peaschek) Maurer
Cecilia Sophia (Peaschek) Maurer
Manitowoc - Cecilia Sophia (Peaschek) Maurer answered Jesus' call and passed from this life into heaven on Monday, October 7, at her home in Manitowoc. She was surrounded by family as she completed her earthly journey.
Cecilia (Cele) spent her 88 years fully embracing the joys of her life, especially family. Her 62-year marriage to high school sweetheart Charles Maurer begat ten children, to whom she provided never-ending energy, guidance, and love. She was enthusiastically involved in the activities of her children and 25 grandchildren. Cele could reliably be seen supporting them at their concerts, plays, athletic events, graduations, birthdays, and other activities. She often commented that the years of a bustling household and whirlwind, nonstop activity were the best years of her life. Perhaps most telling, she poignantly noted that she "loved seeing ten cereal bowls on the counter after breakfast; it made me feel so proud and good to be a Mom."
Cecilia was also proud of her Polish heritage, and a devout Catholic. In fact, she prayerfully marched for pro-life throughout the United States alongside Cardinal Timothy Dolan and Fr. Olmstead. A participant in multiple "March for Life" events in Washington DC., she found a pro-life group to march or pray with in every state she and husband Charlie vacationed in.
In addition, Cele pilgrimaged to Fatima and Lourdes with daughter Amy and Bishop Donald Hying, worshipped at Sacred Heart Adoration chapel of St Francis of Assisi, and volunteered for a mission in Haiti, where she utilized her nursing skills. A worshipper at shrines located at the Walls of Laredo, Schoenstatt, and Our Lady of Good Help, Cecilia was also a lector for many years at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Holy Family Memorial Chapel, Calvary Mausoleum, and Felician Village Chapel. The televised daily Mass and rosary with Mother Angelica brought her considerable comfort, to the very end of her life.
Cecilia's love of life was evidenced by her multiyear commitment to La Leche League as a Milwaukee leader and State Officer, and was also demonstrated when she served as volunteer chairman of the fund-raising committee for the Saint Alphonsus (Greendale) Grade School Band. Cele was a volunteer at Holy Family Memorial Hospital for many years and was a fraternal member of the Eagles Auxiliary 706. She served on the Calvary Mausoleum operating committee since its inception.
Previously, Cecilia was a member of the St. Mary's School of Nursing (Milwaukee) class of 1952 (she cited being awarded her hat and cape as a proud moment), and graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High School in 1949 where she was a member of the National Honor Society and twirled baton with the Marching Band.
Cecilia was predeceased by her loving husband Charles, and is survived by her children Christopher, Douglas, Mary, Paul, Amy, Stephen, Peter, Charles Jr., Anna, and Julie; adored grandchildren Christie, Chuck, Adam, Jeremy, Luke, Peter, Jimmy, Jonathan, Jenna, Haley, Anna, Andrew, Rachael, Matthew, Jonathan, Thomas, Charlie III, Michael, John, Joseph, Vincent, Emma, Joshua, Nicholas, and Sadie; and by significant others Carol, Danny, Sue, Jim, Karen, Sheila, Donna, Jeff, and Angela.
In addition, Cecilia is survived by her cherished sister Marilyn (Peaschek) Staudt and her husband Jerry, and their children Ann Marie, Eric, Brian, and Kevin. She is also survived by brother-in-law Richard Maurer; sister-in-law Junice Budnik, other relatives, and countless friends.
Please join us in honoring the life of a remarkable woman at Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 S. 14th Street, Manitowoc, on Sunday, October 13. Public visitation will be held from 3-5 PM. All are invited to a rosary prayer service scheduled for 5 PM led by Deacon John Vincent. A family gathering will follow.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Mary's (St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall Street), 1114 S. 21st Street, Manitowoc on Monday, October 14. Relatives and friends may visit from 10-11 AM. Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM by Reverends Gerald Foley and Richard Klingeisen. Internment at the Calvary Mausoleum will immediately follow Mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Pro-Life Wisconsin, and Citizens for a Pro-Life Society. Donations will also be used for services in memory of the deceased.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
Goodbye dear mother, mother-in-law, sister, aunt, grandmother ("Busia"), colleague, neighbor, and friend. You will forever remain a ray of sunshine within our hearts. May God bless you and keep you in His holy embrace, now and forever.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019