Services
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:45 PM
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, May 24, 2019
6:00 PM
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chandler Yauch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chandler B. Yauch


2002 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Chandler B. Yauch Obituary
Chandler B. Yauch

Two Rivers - Chandler B. Yauch, age 16, a Two Rivers Resident, passed away on May 15, 2019 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay.

He was born on October 23, 2002 in Two Rivers, son of Cathy Yauch. Chandler was a happy go lucky kid that enjoyed hanging out with his friends. He loved his dog, Phillip.

Survivors include his mother: Cathy; two brothers and one sister-in-law: Devin and Paige Yauch, Payton Yauch; Aunts and Uncles: Chris and Roxanne Yauch, Charles Yauch Jr., Cory Yauch, Bobbie Yauch, Kathy Yauch; nine cousins: Dennis, Cheyenne, Misty, Christopher Jr., Cory Jr., Cody, Justine, Chucky, Kailee; Nieces and Nephews: Ethan, Nikita, Drake, Julius, Reilly. Other relatives and friends also survive.

Chandler was preceded in death by one brother: Zachary; maternal grandparents: Charles and Carol Yauch.

Cremation will take place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc. A Memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday May 24, 2019 at The Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 S. 14th Street, Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be Deacon Alan Boeldt.

The family will greet relatives and friends from 4:00 PM until 5:45 PM on Friday May 24, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 S. 14th Street, Manitowoc.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers and to Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay for their care and compassion shown towards Chandler and his family.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pfeffer Funeral Home
Download Now