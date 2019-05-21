|
|
Chandler B. Yauch
Two Rivers - Chandler B. Yauch, age 16, a Two Rivers Resident, passed away on May 15, 2019 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay.
He was born on October 23, 2002 in Two Rivers, son of Cathy Yauch. Chandler was a happy go lucky kid that enjoyed hanging out with his friends. He loved his dog, Phillip.
Survivors include his mother: Cathy; two brothers and one sister-in-law: Devin and Paige Yauch, Payton Yauch; Aunts and Uncles: Chris and Roxanne Yauch, Charles Yauch Jr., Cory Yauch, Bobbie Yauch, Kathy Yauch; nine cousins: Dennis, Cheyenne, Misty, Christopher Jr., Cory Jr., Cody, Justine, Chucky, Kailee; Nieces and Nephews: Ethan, Nikita, Drake, Julius, Reilly. Other relatives and friends also survive.
Chandler was preceded in death by one brother: Zachary; maternal grandparents: Charles and Carol Yauch.
Cremation will take place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc. A Memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday May 24, 2019 at The Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 S. 14th Street, Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be Deacon Alan Boeldt.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 4:00 PM until 5:45 PM on Friday May 24, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 S. 14th Street, Manitowoc.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers and to Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay for their care and compassion shown towards Chandler and his family.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 21, 2019