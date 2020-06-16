Charles B. Potter
Manitowoc - Charles B. Potter, age 53, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital of Green Bay.
Charles was born on October 18, 1966 in Wichita, KS, son of the late David and Frankie Smith. On October 22, 1994 he married the former Kelly Matthies at Wesley United Methodist Church in Manitowoc. Charles worked as a truck driver for many years and also as a bus driver. He was an avid outdoors man who enjoyed hunting. Charles also enjoyed collecting guns, motorcycles and loved his dogs. He was a jack of all trades including handyman and craftsman. More than anything else he was a great father and loved his grandson to pieces.
Survivors include his wife: Kelly Smith; two daughters: Ashley and Breanna Potter; one grandson: Ryek Petersek, all of Manitowoc; one sister: Carrie Branson; one brother: Lee Allsman; a very special aunt: Diana Harper, all of Kansas; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Mark and Carol Matthies, Manitowoc; three brothers-in-law: Dave (Debbie) Bunnell, Manitowoc, Dean Bunnell, Manitowoc, Perry Bunnell, Two Rivers; and close friend: Chris "Batman" Bloom, Manitowoc. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was also preceded in death by his second family: Linda and Walt Branson.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Jun. 16, 2020.