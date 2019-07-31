Services
Jens Family Funeral Home
1122 South 8th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-682-1568
Charles Brunette


1961 - 2019
Reedsville - Charles Brunette, 57, of Reedsville, passed away early Sunday evening, July 28, 2019 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay.

Charles was born on October 1, 1961 in Marquette, Michigan, son of the late Charles and Violet (Bazzinette) Brunette. On June 6, 1984, he married the former Sandra DeCorte in Marquette, Michigan.

He is survived by his wife Sandra Brunette, Reedsville; one sister and brother-in-law: Charleen (Gary) Epperson, WA; one sister-in-law: Michelle DeCorte, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents: Charles and Violet Brunette; one sister: Colleen Engel.

According to Charles's wishes no services will be held. The Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Manitowoc is assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
