Charles Brunette
Reedsville - Charles Brunette, 57, of Reedsville, passed away early Sunday evening, July 28, 2019 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay.
Charles was born on October 1, 1961 in Marquette, Michigan, son of the late Charles and Violet (Bazzinette) Brunette. On June 6, 1984, he married the former Sandra DeCorte in Marquette, Michigan.
He is survived by his wife Sandra Brunette, Reedsville; one sister and brother-in-law: Charleen (Gary) Epperson, WA; one sister-in-law: Michelle DeCorte, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents: Charles and Violet Brunette; one sister: Colleen Engel.
According to Charles's wishes no services will be held. The Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Manitowoc is assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019