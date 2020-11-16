1/1
Charles E. "Tuna" Spiering
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles E. "Tuna" Spiering

Manitowoc - Charles E. "Tuna" Spiering, age 79, of Manitowoc, died on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.

Charles was born on March 13, 1941 in Manitowoc, son of the late Edward H. and Helen (Junk) Spiering. He was a 1959 graduate of Lincoln High School. He served in the United States Army, the Army Reserves and was a Vietnam Veteran.

On September 10, 1966 he married the former Carol M. Mangin at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Maple Grove. He was employed at Mirro Aluminum as a tool and die maker for 44 years. Charles was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and a current member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish. He was a Boy Scout Leader, a member of the VFW, the Viking Bow and Gun Club, the Manitowoc Gun Club, Manitowoc County Fish and Game Association and Maribel Sportsman's Club.

Charles loved fishing and hunting, getting together with his family and friends, making people laugh and his many workshop projects to make life easier for everyone. Family was everything to him.

Survivors include his wife: Carol; his four children: Steven (Teresa) Spiering, Manitowoc, Jodi Glitteroni, Two Rivers, Timothy (Kelly) Spiering, Manitowoc, Sally (David) Swoboda, Two Rivers; five grandchildren: Billy (special friend Whitlee Neuens) Spiering, Scotty (Sarah) Schettl, Riley (special friend Jennifer LeCaptain) Spiering, Amanda Spiering and Rachel Spiering; one great granddaughter: Nora Schettl; one sister: Anne Gleichner, Manitowoc; two brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law: Nick and Jean Schaden, Whitelaw, Dan and Nancy Mitchell, Greenville, Cheryl Lensmeyer, Maple Grove; and special cousin: Rosemarie Bugs, Manitowoc. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Edward and Helen Spiering; one brother and sister-in-law: Donald and Judy Spiering; one sister: Ruth Neelis; one brother-in-law: Duwayne Gleichner; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Paul G. and Mary Mangin; one niece: Christy Lensmeyer; and two nephews: Charlie Spiering and Ronnie Gleichner.

Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and private family services will be held. Officiating at the service will be Deacon Alan Boeldt.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

The family would like to thank the surgical and ICU staff at Holy Family Memorial for their care and support.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pfeffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
November 15, 2020
Ii am sorry for your loss. I always enjoyed running into him, his smile and kind way's will be missed by many. My sympathy to you all. God's Blessings
Dean Falvey
November 15, 2020
Uncle Chuckie was the best ! He always made me laugh . I will miss him . Hugs and prayers .
Cherrise (Neelis) Roseberry
Cherrise Roseberry
Family
November 15, 2020
Carol,
Our sympathy to you and your family. We have fond memories of Charlie. He was such a nice man.

Jim & Mary Sweetman
Mary Sweetman
Friend
November 14, 2020
Carol,
I’m so sorry to hear of Chuck’s passing and send you and your family my deepest sympathies.
Chuck’s amazing smile and great sense of humor made him so special. Again, Birthday Buddy, my deepest sympathy.

Lin VanKoevering
Linda VanKoevering
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved