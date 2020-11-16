Charles E. "Tuna" Spiering
Manitowoc - Charles E. "Tuna" Spiering, age 79, of Manitowoc, died on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.
Charles was born on March 13, 1941 in Manitowoc, son of the late Edward H. and Helen (Junk) Spiering. He was a 1959 graduate of Lincoln High School. He served in the United States Army, the Army Reserves and was a Vietnam Veteran.
On September 10, 1966 he married the former Carol M. Mangin at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Maple Grove. He was employed at Mirro Aluminum as a tool and die maker for 44 years. Charles was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and a current member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish. He was a Boy Scout Leader, a member of the VFW, the Viking Bow and Gun Club, the Manitowoc Gun Club, Manitowoc County Fish and Game Association and Maribel Sportsman's Club.
Charles loved fishing and hunting, getting together with his family and friends, making people laugh and his many workshop projects to make life easier for everyone. Family was everything to him.
Survivors include his wife: Carol; his four children: Steven (Teresa) Spiering, Manitowoc, Jodi Glitteroni, Two Rivers, Timothy (Kelly) Spiering, Manitowoc, Sally (David) Swoboda, Two Rivers; five grandchildren: Billy (special friend Whitlee Neuens) Spiering, Scotty (Sarah) Schettl, Riley (special friend Jennifer LeCaptain) Spiering, Amanda Spiering and Rachel Spiering; one great granddaughter: Nora Schettl; one sister: Anne Gleichner, Manitowoc; two brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law: Nick and Jean Schaden, Whitelaw, Dan and Nancy Mitchell, Greenville, Cheryl Lensmeyer, Maple Grove; and special cousin: Rosemarie Bugs, Manitowoc. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Edward and Helen Spiering; one brother and sister-in-law: Donald and Judy Spiering; one sister: Ruth Neelis; one brother-in-law: Duwayne Gleichner; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Paul G. and Mary Mangin; one niece: Christy Lensmeyer; and two nephews: Charlie Spiering and Ronnie Gleichner.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and private family services will be held. Officiating at the service will be Deacon Alan Boeldt.
The family would like to thank the surgical and ICU staff at Holy Family Memorial for their care and support.