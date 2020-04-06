|
Charles H. Eis
Shoto - Charlie H. Eis, age 80, a resident of Shoto, entered eternal life on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at his brother's home in town of Two Rivers. He was surrounded and comforted by his loving family.
Charlie was born September 8, 1939 in Shoto on the home farm where he lived his entire life. He was the son of the late Walter and Josephine (Redeker) Eis. Charlie walked to the one room Shoto school house for grade school and later attended Mishicot High School. He went on to work at the Manitowoc Shipyards for 35 years. He also worked on the family farm raising beef cattle and bailing hay.
Farming was a big part of Charlie's life. Charlie's generosity and admiration for his family's history in farming inspired him to donate several large pieces of farm machinery including a tractor, combine, and other items from the home farm to the Farm Museum in Two Rivers. He also enjoyed giving tours at the museum where he would share his knowledge about farming and share his experience about life on the farm. One experience included an "oops" event. In 1989, Charlie's cows escaped and were later found grazing in a nearby cemetery.
In 1996, Charlie overcame kidney cancer with the help of the doctors and medical staff at UW Madison. To show his appreciation, Charlie became a continuous supporter of UW Madison Cancer Treatment Hospital with his generous donations.
Charlie was an avid woodsman, hunter, and fisherman. Over the course of his life he cut and split firewood for heating his home and sawed lumber, some of which was used to build his brother's home. He enjoyed taking daily walks to the sawmill and through the woods. Charlie has enjoyed hunting all his life. Last bow season, Charlie shot, tracked, and field-dressed a beautiful 8 pointer. Stories of his brother and him ice fishing on Lake Winnebago will live on. Like the time, they hit a crack in the ice and as a result the backseat of the car filled with water. The incident did not deter them from their continued ice fishing adventures.
Getting a tour from Uncle Charlie of the bats in the farmhouse attic was a favorite of nephews and nieces. Charlie loved giving tours of the bats and he loved keeping up on family in the local news. If a family member made the news (for good or bad), the article made it to the collection on the fridge. Although not on the fridge, it is likely that the cow incident of 1989 made it in the paper.
Survivors include his brother, Jack Eis, Two Rivers and three sisters: Ethel Cherney, Two Rivers; Carol Shedivy, Two Rivers; and Marlene Erdman, Manitowoc; numerous nieces, nephews, along with other relatives, friends, and his cat, Tiger. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Josephine Eis; sister, Ruthanne Lacrosse; brother-in-law, Harry Erdman; and nephew, Larry Erdman.
A celebration of life gathering will be scheduled at a later date.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
