Charles J. Rathsack
Verona - Charles J. Rathsack, age 90, a resident of Verona, entered eternal life Thursday evening, April 16, 2020 at the Badger Prairie Health Care Center in Verona.
Charles was born on February 15, 1930 in Manitowoc, son of the late Leo and Frances (Labinski) Rathsack. He was a graduate of Lincoln High School in Manitowoc with the Class of 1948. Charles then continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Cartography. He then moved to St. Louis, Missouri and worked for the Federal Government in the cartography department. He later moved back to Madison and became employed for the State of Wisconsin in the cartography department until his retirement. Charles interests were in traveling, bird-watching, and old railroad cars and streetcars. He had quite a selection of National Geographic magazines and books. Charles also enjoyed taking family photos of all the relatives and he was known as the "family photographer". Our Uncle Charley always remembered Steve, Cindy, Sue, and Paul along with his grandnieces and grandnephews for birthdays, special occasions, and holidays.
He is survived by two his nieces and two nephews: Steve (Anita) Rathsack, Oshkosh, Cindy Dunton, Sue Valentine, and Paul Rathsack, all of Manitowoc; grandnieces and grandnephews also surviving along with other relatives and friends. Special friend, Don Vosters and his wife Rita also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Frances Rathsack, one sister, Elaine Rathsack, one brother, Leroy Rathsack and his wife Dorothy.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home which will be followed by burial of the cremated remains at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Badger Prairie Health Care Center in Verona for their special care while Charley was there. Also a big thank you to Don Vosters who was his close friend for many years. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2020