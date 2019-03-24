|
Charles Komosa
Waupun - Charles Peter Komosa, 81, of Waupun passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at St. Agnes hospital on Thursday, March 21, 2019.
Charles was born April 21, 1937, in Manitowoc, WI. He was the son of Francis and Lucille (Goetz) Komosa. Following graduation from Lincoln High School in 1957, Charles joined the Army. After his military service, he attended UW-Oshkosh. On August 14, 1965, he married Elizabeth Maresch. The couple moved to Waupun and raised 5 children.
Charles began his teaching career in the Waupun school system and then Waupun Correctional Institution and retired from Fox Lake Correctional Institution. While working and raising his family, he completed his Masters of Education from UW-Oshkosh. Charles took his family all over the country camping with the Starcraft Camping Club and other camping vacations (yes, he freely chose to drive all over the country camping with 5 kids and a dog).
He was active in The Arc. For many years in '70's and '80's he ran Camp Byron, a week long camp for special needs people. For that week he would wear a blaze orange jacket and give campers a week they would never forget, give parents respite time, and keep the counselors in line.
Charles was happily married to his wife, Elizabeth, for 32 years until her death in 1998.
On May 3, 2003, Charles married MaryBeth Meyer and continued to live in Waupun. Together they built a wonderful life, where they continued their love of camping, dinner theatre, and cherished spending time with their grandchildren and dogs. Charles would say how blessed he was to have had 2 beautiful wives.
Charles was a longtime member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, and serves as a member of The Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree. Additionally he was active with St. Vincent de Paul in his retirement. Charles loved photography and took a visual story of his life through slides and photos.
Charles is survived by his wife of 15 years, Mary, of Waupun; sons: John (Chris) Komosa of Waunakee and Ted Komosa of Des Moines; daughters; Cathy (Jeff) Downs of West Bend and Susan (Sean) Kelly of Des Moines. He was the loving grandfather to 17 grandchildren: Lizzie, Anna, and Sophie Komosa, Beau, Lauren, Jake, and Bella Downs, Thomas, Nathan, Abigail, Bethany, Miriam, Olivia, Caleb, Elianna, Levi, and Jeremiah Kelly; brothers-in-law: Larry Kueter (Rebecca Richardson), Edward Meyer, and Charles (Lois) Meyer; sisters-in-law: Monica Hansen, Sister Paulus Maresch, Phyllis McKee, and Cathy Kienow; and many nieces and nephews.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Beth; son, Peter; sisters: Patrice Daniel and Nancy Kueter; brothers and sisters-in-law: John Daniel, Jerry and Jeanne Klein, Mead Hansen, Louis McKee, John Kienow, and Bonnie Meyer.
Junior has to wait, Max is getting puppy treats in heaven now.
Special thanks to Waupun Dialysis Center and the staff at St. Agnes Hospital.
Funeral services for Charles Komosa will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waupun with Fr. John Radetski officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun and on Wednesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family.
