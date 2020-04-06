|
|
Charles Loritz
Manitowoc - Charles Loritz, age 92, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away from a heart condition, on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center where he resided for three weeks.
Chuck was born on August 20, 1927 in Manitowoc to the late Julius and Josephine (Holzer) Loritz. Chuck lived his life and raised his family in the rural Valders area, sending his children to St. Mary's Grade School in Clarks Mills and Valders High School. He served in the US Calvary from November 1945 until March 1947 and was involved in the Occupation of Germany after World War II. Chuck proudly remained a member of the American Legion thereafter. He retired after a long career as a Regional Director of the AFL-CIO Union. Chuck also annually funded a college scholarship for Cancer Specialized Nurses. He lived a long live and is at peace.
Chuck was survived by two sons, Michael and Robert; three daughters, Mary, Jill and Joan; also other family members. He was preceded in death by numerous family members and close friends, including his son, Paul; two daughters, Nita and Jane; and grandson, Kristopher.
In respect with the family's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service at this time. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel with burial of Charles' cremated remains at St Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Clarks Mills, WI.
We would like to thank Laurel Grove Assisted Living, where Chuck lived for the past five years before being admitted to the Manitowoc Health Care Center. Thanks to Sharon Richardson Hospice who stepped in when we couldn't visit Chuck because of the "No Visitation". Also, thanks to Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home for assisting with all the necessary arrangements as we go through this process.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 6 to Apr. 11, 2020