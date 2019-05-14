|
Charles R. Holst Jr.
Manitowoc - Charles R. Holst Jr., age 81, a Manitowoc resident, entered eternal life on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the family residence.
Chuck was born on March 8, 1938 in Minneapolis, MN. He was the son of the late Charles and Dorothy Alquist Holst Sr. Chuck attended Amery High School and graduated with the class of 1957. In 1961 he entered the United States Army and served overseas in Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1963 and returned to Manitowoc and became employed with Lakeside Packaging. In 1973 Chuck became employed with Burger Boat Company for the next 34 years and retired in 2007. On November 9, 1968 he married Patricia A. Kaufman at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manitowoc. Chuck was a member of the American Legion Drews Bleser Post #88, National Rifle Association, Manitowoc Pistol and Rife Gun Club where he had served as a director in past years, and a member of First Lutheran Church having served there as an usher.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years: Pat; one daughter: Marge Berry and her fiancé, Cory Cudahy, Manitowoc; two granddaughters: Anna and Faith Berry; one sister: Marilyn Cheney, Tucumcari, NM; nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Michael Holtz.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Officiating will be retired Chaplain Molly LaFond. Relatives and friends may call at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Following the funeral service a luncheon will be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, located on the south property of the funeral home. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 14 to May 16, 2019