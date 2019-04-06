|
|
Charles R. "Butch" Kaderabek
Manitowoc, Wisconsin - Charles R. "Butch" Kaderabek, age 73, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at River's Bend Health and Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc.
Charles was born on January 12, 1946 in Manitowoc, son of the late Charles and Alice (Jagodinsky) Kaderabek. He grew up in Manitowoc Rapids and later worked at Eck Industries in Manitowoc retiring in 2001. Charles enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers and Monday Night Wrestling. He also enjoyed painting, listening to music, and spending time outdoors, especially driving his red convertible.
Survivors include his three children: Shawn (Kathleen) Kaderabek, Mickleton, NJ, Nikki Radl, Manitowoc, Tracie Kaderabek, Manitowoc; seven grandchildren: Katherine, Michael, Caroline, Darian, Jason, Alec and Ashya; one brother: Gary (Nancy) Kaderabek, Manitowoc; and a special cousin: Bev Badker, Manitowoc. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters: Janice Diedrich and Karen Gadzinski; and the mother of his children: Sandra Kaderabek.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be Deacon Alan Boeldt with cremation to follow at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The visitation will continue on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials in Butch's name may be sent to Spina Bifida Association.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials in Butch's name may be sent to Spina Bifida Association.
The Pfeffer funeral home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Rivers Bend Health and Rehabilitation Center, Holy Family Hospice, Lakeland Care, and the Holy Family Wound Clinic as well as close friends: Mike Osieczanek, Jerry Keehan and Lynn Denis.
