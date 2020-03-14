|
|
Charles "Chuck" Riederer Sr.
Cato - Charles "Chuck" E. Riederer Sr., age 69, of Cato, passed away Friday afternoon, March 13, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center in Manitowoc with his loving family at his side.
Chuck was born on December 25, 1950 in Manitowoc, son of the late Isadore F. and Marcella M. (Stelzer) Riederer. He grew up in the town of Cato and was a 1970 graduate of Valders High School. In 1969 Chuck bought the Riederer family farm from his parents and farmed it until selling the farm in 2003 to his daughter Jennifer. On November 20, 1976 he married the former Elaine Freidenberger at St. Anne Catholic Church in Francis Creek. The couple farmed together and following the sale of the farm he drove school bus for the Valders School District. Chuck was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Clarks Mills. He enjoyed Oliver and IH tractors, working on equipment in his shop and most of all loved spending time with his family, especially the grandkids.
Survivors include his wife: Elaine Riederer, their four children and their spouses: Michael (Angelina) Riederer, Jennifer Riederer, Sara (William) Jetton and Charles (Bailey) Riederer Jr. all of Cato; 10 grandchildren: Natalie, Isabel, Gwendalynn, Caroline, Jesse, Lily, Garret, Violet due on May 2, 2020, Oliver and Marcella; one brother and two sister's-in-law: Gregory (Suzanne) Riederer, Cato; Colleen Riederer and her fiancé: Paul Braun, Whitelaw; four brothers-in-law and five sisters-in-law: Harlan Freidenberger, Green Bay; Frank Freidenberger, Manitowoc; James (Shirley) Freidenberger, Reedsville; Carol Mott, Manitowoc; Emily (Cletus) Rataichek, Brillion; Mary Jo Sturm, Two Rivers; Jeannette Junk, Manitowoc; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Isadore and Marcella Riederer, two brothers Carl Riederer and Mark Riederer, one sister-in-law: Diane Freidenberger, two brothers-in-law: Allan Junk and Arnold Mott.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at St. May's Catholic Church, Clarks Mills. The Rev. Richard Klingeisen will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial with burial to follow in the parish cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., there will be a parish prayer service on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at church led by Deacon Randy Meidl. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Kellnersville is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
Chuck's family would like to offer a special thank you to Dr. Mark Herring and the nursing staff of Holy Family Memorial Medical Center CCU for the loving compassion and care shown to him and our family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2020