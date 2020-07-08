Charles "Chuck" W. Tadych
Manitowoc - Charles "Chuck" W. Tadych, age 74, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Thursday evening, March 19, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.
Charles was born on June 2, 1945 in Manitowoc, the only child of the late Casimir "Charlie" and Lydia (Nemetz) Tadych. He was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1963. Charles attended both UW Manitowoc and UW Madison and also briefly served with the United States Army Reserve. On October 12, 1968 he married the former Judie Braun at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Manitowoc.
Chuck retired from the Manitowoc Public Library, where he worked for 17 years. His previous work experience included employment at the Manitowoc Company, J.J. Stangle, and Busch Agricultural Resources. He was an avid Packer and Badger fan, but he was the greatest fan of his children and grandchildren. He was the man behind the scenes, taking pictures and videotaping some of the biggest events of so many people's lives, from sporting events, weddings, anniversary celebrations, and birthdays. He was so proud of his family and never missed an opportunity to tell them.
Survivors include his wife: Judie Tadych, Manitowoc; their three children: Tracy (Chris) Bandt, Manitowoc, Troy (Melody) Tadych, Columbus, Todd (Jessica) Tadych, Middleton; seven grandchildren: Braedon (girlfriend Anna Emme), Cameron "Chuck" Bandt, Kasimir Tadych, Augustus Tadych, Leverett Tadych, Sienna Tadych, Aria Tadych; one sister-in-law: Jeanne Schipper; niece and nephews: Rob (Stephanie) Schipper and family, Derek (Debbie) Schipper and family, Heather (Josh) Andrew and family; and special cousin: Father John Gallagher, Manitowoc. Other relatives and friends also survive. He was also preceded in death by one infant daughter: Torrie Kathleen Tadych; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Harold and Kathleen Braun; and one brother-in-law: Ken Schipper.
If Chuck was still with us, he would be grateful for the love and care provided to him by his beautiful red-headed wife, Judie. He was most proud of her and her nursing skills, and all she has done for him and many other family members.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at Holy Family Memorial ICU and ER. Also thank you to Dr. Giriyappa who cared for him throughout the years to overcome many medical challenges and obstacles, often times defying the odds.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, July 13, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Grand Avenue Catholic Church, 1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc, led by Rev. Bill Evans. There WILL NOT be a visitation before the mass. A visitation and celebration of Chuck's life will be held at City Limits, 3627 County Road CR, Manitowoc from 1:00-5:00 p.m., where everyone is welcome.
God bless...kiss, hug, handshake!
