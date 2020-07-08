1/1
Charles W. "Chuck" Tadych
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles "Chuck" W. Tadych

Manitowoc - Charles "Chuck" W. Tadych, age 74, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Thursday evening, March 19, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.

Charles was born on June 2, 1945 in Manitowoc, the only child of the late Casimir "Charlie" and Lydia (Nemetz) Tadych. He was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1963. Charles attended both UW Manitowoc and UW Madison and also briefly served with the United States Army Reserve. On October 12, 1968 he married the former Judie Braun at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Manitowoc.

Chuck retired from the Manitowoc Public Library, where he worked for 17 years. His previous work experience included employment at the Manitowoc Company, J.J. Stangle, and Busch Agricultural Resources. He was an avid Packer and Badger fan, but he was the greatest fan of his children and grandchildren. He was the man behind the scenes, taking pictures and videotaping some of the biggest events of so many people's lives, from sporting events, weddings, anniversary celebrations, and birthdays. He was so proud of his family and never missed an opportunity to tell them.

Survivors include his wife: Judie Tadych, Manitowoc; their three children: Tracy (Chris) Bandt, Manitowoc, Troy (Melody) Tadych, Columbus, Todd (Jessica) Tadych, Middleton; seven grandchildren: Braedon (girlfriend Anna Emme), Cameron "Chuck" Bandt, Kasimir Tadych, Augustus Tadych, Leverett Tadych, Sienna Tadych, Aria Tadych; one sister-in-law: Jeanne Schipper; niece and nephews: Rob (Stephanie) Schipper and family, Derek (Debbie) Schipper and family, Heather (Josh) Andrew and family; and special cousin: Father John Gallagher, Manitowoc. Other relatives and friends also survive. He was also preceded in death by one infant daughter: Torrie Kathleen Tadych; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Harold and Kathleen Braun; and one brother-in-law: Ken Schipper.

If Chuck was still with us, he would be grateful for the love and care provided to him by his beautiful red-headed wife, Judie. He was most proud of her and her nursing skills, and all she has done for him and many other family members.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at Holy Family Memorial ICU and ER. Also thank you to Dr. Giriyappa who cared for him throughout the years to overcome many medical challenges and obstacles, often times defying the odds.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, July 13, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Grand Avenue Catholic Church, 1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc, led by Rev. Bill Evans. There WILL NOT be a visitation before the mass. A visitation and celebration of Chuck's life will be held at City Limits, 3627 County Road CR, Manitowoc from 1:00-5:00 p.m., where everyone is welcome.

God bless...kiss, hug, handshake!

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Grand Avenue Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 05:00 PM
City Limits
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved