|
|
Charlotte A. Polifka
Two Rivers - Charlotte A. Polifka, age 77, of Two Rivers, died Monday evening, May 4, 2020, with her husband, Donnie, at her side, at Care Partners of Manitowoc.
Charlotte was born on August 10, 1942, in Freeport, Illinois, a daughter of the late Oscar and Margie (Kaufman) Olthoff. She was employed as trip press operator for over 30 years with Atwood Automotive and Dura Automotive in Stockton, Ill. On August 26, 1995, she married Donnie Polifka at United Methodist Church in Stockton. Charlotte enjoyed being with her husband, looking at pictures of her grandchildren, knitting and doing word search puzzles.
Survivors include her husband: Donnie Polifka; her son: John (Wanda) Dyson of Alabama; her daughter: Kris (Walter) Cook of Stockton, Ill.; thirteen grandchildren; twenty one great grandchildren and two sisters: Connie (friend, Curt) Larson and Jean (Jack) Katzenberger, all of Illinois. She is further survived by her in-laws: Chris Jacquette, Zinnie (Gary) McVey, David Polifka, Raymond Polifka, Randy Polifka, Scott (Debbie) Polifka, Bonnie (Robby) Reindl, Vickie (Tom) Benzshawel and Todd (Kim) Polifka; along with nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two sons: Mike and Mark Dyson; a daughter: Vickie Dyson; brother-in-law: Claude Jacquette and a nephew: Mike Jacquette.
Due to the current pandemic, private family services will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Donnie extends a special thank you to Maribel and her staff at Care Partners and the staff of Aseracare Hospice for the care and compassion given to Charlotte and himself.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 6 to May 7, 2020