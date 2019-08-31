|
|
Charlotte I. Weber
Manitowoc - Charlotte I. "Char" Weber, age 88, a Manitowoc resident, went to her reward with Jesus on Saturday, August 24, 2019.
She was born on July 6, 1931 at the home of her grandmother and grandfather, Julia and Joseph Budish, daughter of the late Charles and Lillian (Budysz) Basel. Char was a graduate of Valders High School with the class of 1949. On November 12, 1949 she married the love of her life and soul-mate, Ronald Fred Weber at St. Mary Catholic Church, Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on October 23, 2013. Char worked at Mirro and Newell for 42 years.
Survivors include her daughter-in-law: Sandy Weber (Jim's wife), Green Bay; four grandchildren: Kristie Lee (Kirk) Shillcox, Two Rivers, Erin (Jason) Heidecker, AZ, Melissa Weber, Green Bay, Kaysea Weber, Green Bay; twelve great grandchildren; one sister: Dianne (Guido) Camponelli; and one sister-in-law: Karen Frost. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was also preceded in death by her son: James "Jim" Weber; two sisters: Sharon (Orville) Becker and Marilyn (Earl) Hokenson; two brothers-in-law: Kenneth Frost and Robert (LaVerne) Weber; one nephew: Gary Weber; and a great grandson: Christian.
Cremation has taken place and funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall (1114 S. 21st Street), Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Jose Lopez with entombment of cremated remains to follow at Calvary Mausoleum, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Charlotte's name to the family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Aug. 31, 2019