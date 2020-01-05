|
Charlotte J. Sobel
Manitowoc - Charlotte J. Sobel, age 90, a lifelong Manitowoc resident, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.
She was born on March 27, 1929, the daughter of the late Anton and Priscilla (Klar) Bonin. Charlotte attended Manitowoc Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of 1947. On June 25, 1949, she married Richard L. Sobel at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on October 20, 1994.
Charlotte spent many years involved with St. Mary's Catholic Church. She was president of the Athletic Association and she initiated the athletic program at St. Mary's school. As a past president of the Rosary and Altar Society, she organized the church rummage and bake sales for many years. Charlotte was also employed as a cook for the St. Mary's School hot lunch program for 13 years, retiring in 1991.
Charlotte loved to travel. She and Richard saw much of the country in their camper.
In her later years she traveled the world to destinations including Australia, Europe, and Canada. However, she favored her trips to the local casinos.
Charlotte always had "things to do." Some of her interests and hobbies included knitting, crocheting, sewing, baking, ceramics, and rummaging. She rarely turned down an offer to play farkle or poker. Charlotte loved spending time with her family and retelling stories of her past.
Survivors include four daughters: Cindy (Dave) Kocourek, Whitelaw, Sue (Dan) Krueger, Shawano, Sally (Dave) Radke, Delafield, and Sherri (Jim) Radke, Waukesha; three sons: Terry Sobel, Shoto, Tim Sobel, Manitowoc, and Tom Sobel, Manitowoc; 11 grandchildren: Christie, John, Carrie, Keith, Bonnie, Brenda, Brian, Theresa, Danny, Tarah, Talia, and 12 great-grandchildren; one sister: Judy Wind, Manitowoc; and two brothers: Don (Janet) Bonin, Manitowoc, and Richard "Sonny" Bonin, Manitowoc. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She is further preceded in death by four sisters: Bernice Allie, Violet Edinger, Hildegard Sieracki, and Mary Ellen Bonin; two brothers: Jim Bonin and Tom Bonin; as well as other relatives and friends.
Charlotte had a long and full life. Charlotte's family was the most important thing in her life. She was a great mom and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall, 1114 South 21st Street, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Doug LeCaptain. Charlotte will be laid to rest at Calvary Catholic Mausoleum, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall, Manitowoc.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, and All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, are assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020