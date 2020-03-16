Services
Charlotte Leah Klein, age 80, a Manitowoc resident, entered into eternal life Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Green Bay surrounded by her loving family. Charlotte was born April 21, 1939 in Idaho to the late Edwin and Patrice Slade Anderson. She married Robert Louis Klein December 19, 1964 in San Francisco, CA. Charlotte was employed as an Administrative Assistant for the Village of Mishicot for many years. She enjoyed traveling, taking family camping trips, and fishing. Survivors include her loving husband: Robert, two sons: Nicholas P. Klein and Robert N. Klein, both of Manitowoc, one brother: Charles Anderson, of CA, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents Charlotte was also preceded in death by one son: Theodore S. Klein.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home in Mishicot, with Retired Chaplain Molly LaFond officiating, with inurnment to follow in the Knollwood Mausoleum, Hwy. 310 in Manitowoc. Relatives and friends may call after 12 Noon on Friday at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. Charlotte's family would like to express a very special thank you to the entire staff at St. Vincent Hospital, especially Pastor Julie, and to the Shady Lane Rehab Unit for the special care extended to her during her illness. Your love and kindness will always be remembered.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
