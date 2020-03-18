|
|
Charlotte Leah Klein
Charlotte Leah Klein, age 80, a Manitowoc resident entered into eternal rest Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Green Bay surrounded by her loving family. Due to the COVIDI9 VIRUS there will be no funeral home visitation or funeral service as scheduled for Friday March 20, 2020. However there will be a service of remembrance at a later date. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020