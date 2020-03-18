Services
Lambert Eckert Funeral Home
344 South State Street
Mishicot, WI 54228
920-755-2212
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lambert Eckert Funeral Home
344 South State Street
Mishicot, WI 54228
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Lambert Eckert Funeral Home
344 South State Street
Mishicot, WI 54228
View Map
Charlotte Leah Klein, age 80, a Manitowoc resident entered into eternal rest Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Green Bay surrounded by her loving family. Due to the COVIDI9 VIRUS there will be no funeral home visitation or funeral service as scheduled for Friday March 20, 2020. However there will be a service of remembrance at a later date. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
