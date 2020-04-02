|
Charlotte M. Klein
Two Rivers - Charlotte M. Klein, age 88, longtime resident of Two Rivers, passed away Tuesday morning, March 31st, 2020.
Charlotte was born September 16, 1931 in Two Rivers to Walter and Minnie (Barschow) Meyer. She graduated from Washington High School with the class of 1949. On June 9, 1951, she married Roger A. Klein at St. Luke's Catholic Church, Two Rivers. Roger preceded her in death on June 24, 2018. Charlotte worked at Paragon Electric for several years. Her hobbies included: crocheting, knitting, and traveling with family.
She is survived by her children: Karen (John) Oskey of Shiocton, Steve (Cindy) Klein of Manitowoc, John (Linda) Klein of Whitelaw, Sue Klein of Green Bay, and Dick (Lisa) Klein of Hortonville. She is beloved Grandma to: Jeff, Kris, Nick, Beth, Amanda, Katie, Chris, Pat, Cassie, Tyler, Dereck, Alex and Ashley; and great-grandma to Abby, Emma, Jon, Tyler, Mallory, Beau, Logan, Lauren, Owen, Harrison, Theodore, Lincoln, Griffin, Edward, Madison, and soon to be born, her namesake, Charlotte Mae. She is also survived by her brother, Charles (Ruth) Indestad; sister-in-law, Mary Indestad; brother, Elroy Ringmeier; and sister, Marlene (Leon) Strutz; along with many nieces, nephews and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter (Lorene) Meyer and Minnie (Barschow); her husband of 67 years, Roger Klein; son and daughter-in-law: Mike (Terri) Klein; one sister, Janet Indestad; brother, George Indestad; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Janice Ringmeier, Doris (Art) Riesterer, Carol (Gerald) Kruse, Ruth (Ray) Messman, Vernetta (Bob) Koch, and Hillary (Blanche) Allie.
Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, private family services will be held, with a public memorial remembrance to be announced at a future date. Entombment will take place in Knollwood Chapel Mausoleum, Hwy. 310, Manitowoc.
The Klein family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the entire staff at the Country Villa Assisted Living of Freedom, and the caregivers of Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion extended to our dear mother & grandmother, Charlotte.
