Charlotte Mae Duffy
1934 - 2020
Charlotte Mae Duffy

Scottsdale, AZ - Charlotte Mae Duffy, 86, passed away in Scottsdale, AZ on November 14, 2020. Charlotte was born in Cato, WI. on March25, 1934. She was the third born of four children to Edwin and Blanche Gruenke. Growing up in the Green Bay area, her family worked in farming. She graduated from Valders High School. Charlotte's vibrant smile and sweet personality will be sadly missed but not forgotten. Charlotte was a natural green thumb and managed her garden and her plants indoors and in the yard. Her passion with pets and their friendship grew larger over the years. She leaves behind her beloved dachshund Sparky. She enjoyed socializing and playing golf. Charlotte married Bill Duffy on September 24, 1955. Bill was employed with AT&T and over the years relocated the family from Madison, WI to Cincinnati, OH and then to Alton, IL and later to Naperville, IL. Years after Bill's death, Charlotte remarried to Lee Warren on January 8, 1997. Upon arriving to Arizona in 1997, she enjoyed the desert and great Arizona sunshine. She lived there 23 years. Survivors include her husband Lee Warren of Scottsdale, AZ, son Mark (Jani) Duffy of Scottsdale AZ, sister Janice Gamble of Manitowoc, WI, brother Chester Gruenke of Waterford, WI. Memorials may be given in Charlotte's honor to the Arizona Humane Society where she was a regular contributor.




Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
