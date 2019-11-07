|
Charmaine V. Waak
Manitowoc - Charmaine V. Waak, age 90, of Manitowoc, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, November 3, 2019 at Shady Lane Nursing Care Center in Manitowoc.
Charmaine was born on September 1, 1929 in Manitowoc, the daughter of Otto and Alma (Meihsner) Pfeifer. She graduated with the class of 1947 from Manitowoc Lincoln High School. She married Donald E. Waak on June 25, 1949 at First Lutheran Church in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on February 11, 2019. She was a member of First Lutheran Church, Altar Guild, Choir and taught Sunday School and Bethal Bible Classes. Charmaine enjoyed gardening, embroidery and crocheting.
She is survived by her three sons: Gregory Waak, Manitowoc, Rev. John (Beth) Waak, Victoria, TX, Peter (Kathy) Waak, Manitowoc; nine grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Gerald (Germaine) Waak, Manitowoc, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Otto and Alma Pfeifer; her husband: Donald Waak; daughter-in-law: Ann Waak; brother and sister-in-law: Guy (Joan) Pfeifer; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc. Rev. John Waak will officiate with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Following the service there will be a luncheon at the All-Care Center. The Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Shady Lane Nursing Care Center and Home Care Hospice for all the compassionate care given to Charmaine.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019