|
|
Cheryl A. Burke
Two Rivers - Cheryl A. Burke, age 77, a Two Rivers resident, passed away on Saturday evening, April 6, 2019 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice Center, Sheboygan Falls.
Cheryl was born on January 25, 1942, daughter of the late Leslie and Katie (Strong) Kielman. She was a graduate of Two Rivers Washington High School with the class of 1960 and later also graduated from beauty school in Manitowoc. On June 19, 1993 she married Vincent Burke in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on June 12, 2013. She worked for many years as a travel agent until her retirement. Cheryl enjoyed the outdoors including camping, going for walks and watching the birds. She especially loved spending time with all of the family dogs.
Survivors include her children: Beth Flentje (significant other Mitchell Schwake), Two Rivers, Brett Flentje (significant other Rose Pagels), Two Rivers, Troy (Bobbie) Flentje, Two Rivers, Amy Burke (significant other Shannon Lacey), Greenwood, AR, Paul Burke, Benton Harbor, MI; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and fur babies; and special friend: Kay Knutson, Two Rivers. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and private family services will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com.
The Klein and Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 9, 2019