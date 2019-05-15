|
Cheryl A. Copeland
Manitowoc - Cheryl A. Copeland, age 74, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at Kindred Hearts Assisted Living, Manitowoc.
She was born March 24, 1945 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Joseph and Phyllis (Graczykowski) Knox. Cheryl attended Lincoln High School, Manitowoc, graduating with the class of 1963. She then went on to the Neenah/Menasha Vocational and Practical Adult School of Nursing, graduating in 1967. She married Michael Copeland at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Manitowoc. Cheryl was employed as a nurse with Theda Clark Medical Center, St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay, Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc, and eventually retiring from St. Mary's Nursing Home, Manitowoc in 2010. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, taking drives by the lake, drinking coffee and eating ice cream. Cheryl also enjoyed talking on the phone, reading, watching her favorite movie: Dirty Dancing, listening to Elvis, and having the occasional rum and Coke.
Survivors include two children: Beth Wittmus (Tony), Manitowoc, and Troy (Beth) Copeland, Manitowoc; six grandchildren: Christopher Wittmus (Alyssa), Tyler Wittmus (Shelby), Harley Wittmus, Trevor Copeland, Anna Copeland, and Trent Copeland; one sister and brother-in-law: Sandi (Joseph) Neuser, Green Bay; one brother and sister-in-law: Tim (Judy) Knox, Appleton; two nieces and two nephews: Amy, Heidi, Andrew, and Matthew; and her lifelong friend: Ellen Zastrow. Many cousins, other relatives and friends also survive. She is preceded in death by her parents: Joseph and Phyllis Knox; and other relatives and friends.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall, 1114 South 21st Street, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Jose Lopez.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall, 1114 South 21st Street, Manitowoc.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be given to the family for donation to Alzheimer's disease research.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, and All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, are assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Kindred Hearts Assisted Living, Manitowoc, as well as Heartland Hospice, for their care and compassion.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 15, 2019