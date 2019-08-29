Services
Klein & Stangel Funeral Home
1420 22nd Street
Two Rivers, WI 54241
920-793-1396
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Klein & Stangel Funeral Home
1420 22nd Street
Two Rivers, WI 54241
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Klein & Stangel Funeral Home
1420 22nd Street
Two Rivers, WI 54241
Cheryl L. Brocher


1946 - 2019
Cheryl L. Brocher Obituary
Cheryl L. Brocher

Manitowoc - Cheryl L. Brocher, age 72, of Manitowoc, died on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center of Manitowoc County.

Cheryl was born November 4, 1946 in Two Rivers, daughter of the late Harold and Elaine (Weber) Miller. She attended schools in Two Rivers and graduated in 1964 from Washington High School in Two Rivers. Cheryl worked at the Point Beach Nuclear Power Plant as a payroll coordinator until her retirement in 2010.

Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law: Lee and Michelle Brocher, Menominee, MI; one daughter and son-in-law: Stephanie and Clint Schwartz, Green Bay; five grandchildren: Meghan Keller, Milwaukee, Matthew Brocher, WPAFB, Ohio, Trista Brocher, Manitowoc, Ty and Adalynn Schwartz, Green Bay; two sisters: Janis (Robert) Beilke, Whitelaw, Sue Miller, Vermont; one brother-in-law: Andrew Skubal, Mishicot; father of her children: William Brocher, Two Rivers. Other relatives and friends also survive. She was also preceded in death by a very special sister: Ann Skubal.

Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Klein and Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Kim Henning.

The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Klein and Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com.

The Klein and Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Cheryl's very dear friend, Gale Emond, for her tireless support and devotion to Cheryl.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Aug. 29, 2019
