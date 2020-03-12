|
|
Christine E. Dorsett
Manitowoc - Christine E. Dorsett, age 53, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.
She was born on January 4, 1967 in East Chicago, Indiana, daughter of Rose Fox and the late Sherman Fox. Christine enjoyed photography and painting. Above all, she loved spending time with her grandkids.
Survivors include two daughters: Ashli (Matt) Romdenne and Rusti Staggers; three grandchildren: Miah, Adalynne, and Draven; her guy: Ken Kono; her mother: Rose Fox; one brother: Tony Dorsett; and one nephew: Billy Dorsett. Christine was preceded in death by her father: Sherman Fox and one sister: Tina Loturke.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and private family services will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, and All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, are assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Holy Family Memorial ICU and Donate Life Wisconsin for the care and compassion they have shown to Christine and her family, it was above and beyond.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020