Services
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Dorsett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine E. Dorsett


1967 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine E. Dorsett Obituary
Christine E. Dorsett

Manitowoc - Christine E. Dorsett, age 53, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.

She was born on January 4, 1967 in East Chicago, Indiana, daughter of Rose Fox and the late Sherman Fox. Christine enjoyed photography and painting. Above all, she loved spending time with her grandkids.

Survivors include two daughters: Ashli (Matt) Romdenne and Rusti Staggers; three grandchildren: Miah, Adalynne, and Draven; her guy: Ken Kono; her mother: Rose Fox; one brother: Tony Dorsett; and one nephew: Billy Dorsett. Christine was preceded in death by her father: Sherman Fox and one sister: Tina Loturke.

Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and private family services will be held at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, and All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, are assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Holy Family Memorial ICU and Donate Life Wisconsin for the care and compassion they have shown to Christine and her family, it was above and beyond.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pfeffer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -