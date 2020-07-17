1/1
Christine Fessler
Christine Fessler

Two Rivers - Any party always got a little less fun after Tina left. You'd try to talk her into staying just a bit longer, cuz you could feel the hole she'd leave. Never more so than now. Christine Elizabeth Denolf Fessler, daughter of George and Shirlee Denolf, passed away on July 2, 2020 at the age of 65.

Even in a big family full of bright personalities, she stood out as the fun one. Generous with her affection, quick to laugh, empathetic and interested. Her stories were legendary, her pranks were inventive, her wit quick and sharp but never cruel. She looked for the joy in everyday life and always found it. A card game or Bingo outing with her would last hours but feel like minutes.

To her siblings she was a sounding board, a reality check, a much-needed bit of comic relief. You'd call Tina to talk you off the ledge and to commiserate about life's absurdities.

To her husband, she was everything. Tina married Jay R. Fessler 44 years ago when they were in the army. Together they lived all over the country, building friendships, gathering stories, and becoming that couple you could just count on. It was a marriage you envied.

To her many nieces and nephews she was the aunt who showed up with bubbles and who planned out entire days filled with fun things to do. She passed on to them the old family games, songs, and lore as well as the vital lesson that you don't have to grow dull as you grow older.

Tina is survived by her husband Jay, sisters Cathy, Paula, and Jeanne, brothers Richard, Tom, and Bill, and a sprawling extended family. To all of us she has left behind a wealth of memories that will always make us laugh out loud, there for the taking whenever we need them.

As an expression of sympathy, the family welcomes donations in Tina's memory to ALS Association - Wisconsin Chapter at

https://donate.alsawi.org/team/302146

The Pfeffer Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.








Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Klein & Stangel Funeral Home
1420 22nd Street
Two Rivers, WI 54241
920-793-1396
