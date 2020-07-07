1/1
Christine M. Jaeger
Christine M. Jaeger

Two Rivers - Christine M. Jaeger, age 60, a Two Rivers resident, passed away early Saturday morning, July 4, 2020 at Aurora BayCare of Green Bay.

Christine was born on August 7, 1959 in Boise, ID, daughter of the late Donald K. and Mattie Joe (Edgeworth) Arnold. She was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1977. On December 11, 1993 she married Troy Jaeger at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Mishicot. Christine worked as a CNC operator at Federal Mogul and loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include her husband: Troy Jaeger, Two Rivers; two daughters: Melissa and Jennifer Kuik, both of Green Bay; one grandson: Sawyer Wiegert; one sister: Cindy (Rick) Martin, Verona; two sisters-in-law: Tracy Bashaw and Michelle (Larry) Ninnemann, all of Manitowoc; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Robert and Beatrice Jaeger, Maribel. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.

Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Klein and Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers.

The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Klein and Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com.

The Klein and Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Klein & Stangel Funeral Home
1420 22nd Street
Two Rivers, WI 54241
920-793-1396
