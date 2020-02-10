|
Christopher J. Luebke
Manitowoc - Christopher J. Luebke, age 58, of Manitowoc, died unexpectedly Friday morning, February 7, 2020 in Manitowoc.
Chris was born in Two Rivers on September 23, 1961 to Richard and Anne (Hatopp) Luebke. He attended Two Rivers Public Schools, graduating from Washington High School with the class of 1979. On July 18, 1992, he married Kim Wavrunek at Holy Innocents Catholic Church in Manitowoc. Chris was employed as a machinist with Parker-Hannifin Corp. of Manitowoc for the past 35 years. In his spare time, Chris loved to hunt, fish, ride his motorcycle and go snowmobiling with friends. He also loved his music; played several instruments; and played in a band for many years. He was a member of the Viking Bow & Gun Club; enjoyed watching the Brewers; and enjoyed the time spent with his boys, his family, and his friends. Chris also had a passion for Classic Cars and attended many car shows. He also loved going to drag-racing events throughout the years.
Survivors include his wife, Kim; his two sons, Ryan Luebke and Tyler Luebke (special friend, Autumn Bergene); his father-in-law & mother-in-law, Ronald and Doris Wavrunek; one brother-in-law, Mark Wavrunek; and one sister-in-law, Pearl Luebke, all of Manitowoc. He is further survived by one uncle, Hans W. Hatopp of Omro; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Anne Luebke; and his brother, George L. Luebke.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Deja & Martin Funeral Chapel, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers. Rev. Dave Pleier will officiate at the service, with burial to take place at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
The Luebke family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the Manitowoc Fire & Rescue Personnel for their quick response and life saving efforts.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2020