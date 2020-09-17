1/1
Christopher James Vice
Christopher James Vice

Manitowoc - Christopher James Vice, age 38, of Manitowoc, passed away unexpectedly of a heart condition, Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He was born May 18, 1982 in Chicago, IL, the son of Tina Vice and Richard Johnson.

Christopher attended Lincoln High School, Manitowoc, WI. He continued schooling on his own to earn his GED online.

Christopher will be remembered for his incredible sense of humor. He lit up any room he entered and he always had to be the life of the party. Chris had the biggest heart and loved to make people laugh. He was a proud father and loved his children very much.

Christopher is survived by his 2 children, Christopher and Mason Vice; his mother, Tina (John Barnes) Vice; his father, Richard Johnson; his sister, Shaunda (Patrick) Davis; 3 brothers: Richard Vice, John (Melissa) Barnes and Jacob Barnes and his fiancée, Trista. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Betty Vice; maternal grandfather, Ronnie Vice paternal grandfather, Gayther Johnson; John's mom and dad, Joyce and Junior Drowns and 2 aunts, Pam Baker and Bridget Vice.

Visitation will be held at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay), Sunday September 20, 2020 from 2 to 4 PM. A sharing of memories will follow at 4 PM. Please be prepared to wear a facial covering to ensure the health and safety of everyone. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.

Christopher's family would like to extend a special thank you to the first responders for their quick action and compassion.






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
