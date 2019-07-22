|
Christopher Tadych
Appleton - Christopher Tadych, son of Pat and Jim Tadych, died suddenly of natural causes on July 1, 2019.
He is survived by his parents; his brothers, Mike (Pam) and their son Joey, of Shawano, WI; Marc (Carol) and their daughters, Heather Wilke and Erin Tadych of Sturgeon Bay, WI; his sister Brittany Flick and her children Illyana and Elijah Stiener of Minnesota.
To honor and celebrate Christopher there will be a private family gathering at a later date.
If desired, you may share in Christopher's kindness by donating to the Door County Humane Society or the .
Christopher was a quiet, courageous, intelligent and very kind man. He was a unique individual who never deviated from his standards or ideals; and he will be profoundly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Journey on Christopher, Journey on.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from July 22 to July 24, 2019