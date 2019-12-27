Services
Christy A. St. John


1943 - 2019
Christy A. St. John Obituary
Christy A. St. John

Manitowoc - Christy A. St. John, age 76, a Manitowoc resident, entered into eternal life Wednesday December 25, 2019 at her residence. Christy was born January 5, 1943 in Detroit, MI to the late Norman and Marcella Plant St. John. She attended Lincoln High School, LTC in Manitowoc, and Silver Lake College. Christy worked in the health care field for many years and enjoyed caring for the elderly. She also enjoyed long walks in the woods, working in her flower gardens along with reading and sewing. Christy treasured time spent with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by two daughters: Kim (Chip) Van Drisse, of Two Rivers, Kristy (Lee) Hedman, of Two Rivers, three sons: Kevin (Laura) Handl, of Delavan, WI Kurt (Kellie) Soulier, of Two Rivers, Kenneth Soulier, of Whitelaw, and his special friend: Lisa Duveneck, seven grandchildren: Gunner, Anna, Ashley, Rachel, Krystal, John, Belle, one great granddaughter: Eloise, seven brothers: Norman St. John, of Manitowoc, Terry St. John, of Texas, Rodney St. John, of Elkhorn, WI, Steven St John, of Darien, WI, Paul St. John, Robert St. John both of Texas, David St. John, of Manitowoc. She is further survived by five sisters: Sharron St. John, of N.C., Lynne Whitburn, of Texas, Charlotte Sifford, of Texas, Debby Christensen, of FL, Janiya Newton, of FL, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by one brother: Dennis St. John.

Private family funeral services will be held at a later date. The Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019
