Chue Chou Yang
Manitowoc, Wisconsin - Chue Chou Yang, age 71, of Manitowoc, WI passed away October 26, 2020 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay.
Chue was born on January 16, 1949 in Laos, son of Xiong Pao and Blia Yang. In March 1973, he was united in marriage to Xai Her. Chue fought for the freedom of the Hmong people during the Vietnam War from 1969 to 1975. He and his family immigrated to the United States of America in 1991. He was employed at Extrutech Plastics, Inc. for many years before his retirement in 2013. He was a longtime member of The Cornerstone Alliance Church in Two Rivers. His faith was truly an important part of his life.
Chue enjoyed spending time with his family, most importantly, his grandchildren, whom he loved dearly. Chue always had a smile on his face and lit up when the people he loved entered the room. He was a ray of light in the lives of everyone he touched. He will be greatly missed and always remembered for being kind, gentle and humble. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching game shows and football, especially the Packers.
Survivors include: his wife, Xai, children: Bao (Teng) Xiong, Mai (Blong) Chang, Tou (Blia) Yang, Ka (Tong) Thor, Kang (Jerry) Thao, Ely (Cristy) Yang, Yer (Benjamin) Weiler, Bee (Akella) Yang, and 20 grandchildren. Additional survivors include his siblings: Dennis (Jennifer) Yang, Pang Chang (Soua) Yang, Nplab (Ntxhi Yeeb) Thao, Paaj (Nkag Neeb) Lee, Kang Zoua (Npuag Txoov) Vang, Yer Vang, and Lee (Long) Xiong. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one son, Vang Yang. Also siblings: Xiong, Chang, Lou, Mai, and many in-laws and other relatives.
Funeral services and visitation will be held on Saturday, November 14th, 10am - 4pm, Sunday, November 15th, 1pm - 4pm, and Monday, November 16th, 10am - 12pm at Klein and Stangel Funeral Home, 1420 22nd Street, Two Rivers, Wisconsin 54241. Burial will be Monday at Holy Cross Cemetery, 3801 Mishicot Road, Two Rivers, WI following visitation.
The family asks that those who attend wear masks and respect social distancing guidelines.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com