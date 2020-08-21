1/1
Cindy L. Walker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cindy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cindy L. Walker

Appleton - Cindy Walker, 55, Passed away this August 2020 in her home in Appleton Wi. Cindy was born in Manitowoc Wi. to mother Marlene Mraz and father Richard Walker. She attended Riverview School for the Handicapped in Manitowoc until she was 18. Cindy moved to Tennessee with her mother and stepfather Otto Mraz and worked at Hilltoppers Handicap Shop. She competed in The Special Olympics in both Wisconsin and Tennessee. Cindy loved to travel with her mother and stepfather, going fishing and swimming at the cottage in Door County and bowling with her father Richard.

Cindy is survived by her Mother Marlene Mraz and her Stepfather Otto Mraz, Grandmother Doloras "Sweetie" Walker, Brother James "Squirt" and Wendy Walker and her Niece Stephanie and Jon Gast with their son James "Cubby"

She is proceeded by death by her Great Grandparents Florence and Edgar "Pal" Vogt, Grandfather Bruce "Turkey" Walker and Father Richard Walker

We wish to thank Molly from Ascension at Home "hospice" and Right at Home for their services, and a special Thank You to Dr. Lynn Dahlke for her compassionate care.

Due to Covid 19 the family chooses to have no services.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved