Cindy L. Zais
Two Rivers - Cindy L. Zais, age 64, of Two Rivers, died Monday night, February 25, 2019, surrounded by her family, at Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers.
Cindy was born on December 14, 1954, in Chippewa Falls, a daughter of the late John Zais and Norma (Oemig) Kappus. She attended Chippewa Falls area schools. Cindy was a dedicated mother and grandmother who cherished spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her children: Jennifer Fritsch and special friend, Mark Schad, Christopher (Holly) Vanderveren, Paul (Krissy) Fencl, Jr. and Patricia Fencl; nine grandchildren and a granddaughter on the way; her siblings: John "Jack" (Connie) Zais, Marilyn (Larry) Spaeth, Martin Zais, Caroline (Randy) Koehler, Bonita Zais and Michael (Jackie) Zais; and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a son: Brian Zais; two brothers: Wayne and LeeRoy Zais; two sisters: Theresa Pribek and Janice McCurdy and a sister-in-law: Donna Zais.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday March 3, 2019, at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be Pastor Todd Musial with burial in Holy Cross Cemetery at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels on Sunday afternoon from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m.
Cindy's family extends a special thank you to the staff at the Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center, Dr. Yetter and the staff at the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center and the staff at Aurora Medical Center for the care and compassion given to Cindy and her family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Feb. 28, 2019