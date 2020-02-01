Services
Clara Ann Hacker


1926 - 2020
Clara Ann Hacker Obituary
Clara Ann Hacker

Manitowoc - Clara Ann Hacker, a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and friend, age 94, a Manitowoc resident, passed away peacefully Friday, January 31, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on January 11, 1926 in Reifs Mills, daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Havlovitz) Yohanek. On September 24, 1946, Clara married the love of her life Lester W. Hacker at St. Anne Catholic Church in Francis Creek. He preceded her in death on July 12, 1999. Clara loved having family together and enjoyed cooking, baking, and gardening. Her greatest love was her grandchildren. She took great pride in making everyone feel welcome in her home. For those who knew Clara, she had a special gift to connect with others and accept each person without judgement. She left a loving, lasting impression on people's hearts with her beautiful smile.

Survivors include one son: Ronald (Margie) Hacker, Manitowoc; four daughters: Faye (Bud) Rusch, Menasha, Sandra (Ed) Denning, Virginia Beach, Virginia, Janice (Ralph) Brunner, Manitowoc, and Debra (Todd) Lindsley, Green Bay; seven grandchildren: Kevin (Jennie) Rusch, Menasha, Melissa (Tony) Jordan, Menasha, Tanya (Patrick) Bennett, Peshtigo, Tara (Dave) Mellstrom, Manitowoc, Trish (Rey) Cerritos, Winston Salem, NC, Sean (Abbie) Hacker, Groten, CT, and Susan (Brian) Neilson, Jacksonville, FL; and 14 great-grandchildren: Zach, Amber, and Maggie Rusch, Connor and Maura Jordan, Marshall and Zetta Bennett, Mikaela Mellstrom, RJ and Alex Cerritos, Isabella, Arya, and Harrison Hacker, and Wyatt Neilson. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She is further preceded in death by one granddaughter: Baby Denning; two great-granddaughters: Nicolle and Lindsay Mellstrom; six sisters and four brothers-in-law: Elizabeth Shupita, Emily (Gordon) Burish, Katherine (Frank) Milbauer, Marion (Paul) Mangin, Ann (Victor) Krummel, and Mildred Hynek; one brother and sister-in-law: Joe (Iris) Yohanek; two brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law: Elmer Hacker and Harold (Evelyn) Hacker; and one sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Sylvia (Lester) Miltnacht.

Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, 1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Jose Lopez. Clara will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc.

The family will greet relatives and friends from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, 1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting Clara's family with funeral arrangements.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center for their care and compassion, especially Deb, Lauren, and Linda in Cozy Corner as well as Aurora Hospice, especially Pam, Dayna, and Jason.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2020
