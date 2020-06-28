Clarence F. Diedrich
Manitowoc - Clarence F. Diedrich, age 90, formerly of Branch and currently a resident of The Court at Felician Village, died peacefully Friday, June 26, 2020, at Holy Family Memorial.
Clarence was born on July 2nd, 1929 in Calumet County. He is the son of the late George and Cecilia (Grenzer) Diedrich. He grew up in rural Valders near Pigeon Lake. He attended Valders High School, graduating in 1947. He was drafted into the military and served in the army during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. On September 15th, 1956, he married Shirley Steiner in Manitowoc. They celebrated 56 years of marriage together until Shirley's passing on April 12th, 2013. They established roots in Whitelaw, where they raised their children: David, Linda, Mark (deceased) and Stan.
Clarence was a loving husband, father and grandfather and great-grandfather who enjoyed working with his hands, tinkering around in the garage, reading books and doing word search puzzles.
Clarence worked as a mechanic and truck driver spending many years at Schuette Construction and later driving truck for Consolidated Freightways where he was very proud of his safe driving record while driving in all fifty states. In retirement he also enjoyed volunteering his time with the Manitowoc County Sheriff Patrol.
Clarence had many friends and liked to talk and carry on conversations with them. Shirley and he had the opportunity to travel to Europe and other destinations within the United States.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Kellnersville, but in recent years attended Mass at the chapel in the Felician Village.
Clarence was a generous and hard-working man. He was a loving dad, grandpa and great-grandpa. He was very skilled at welding and creating different items which are still here today. He enjoyed seeing his family and his Friday lunch dates with his daughter, Linda. Clarence will be sadly missed by his three children, their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren: David (Sandy) Diedrich, Manitowoc, grandchild Jenn (Dan) Weaver, great-grandchild Sophia; Linda (Bob) Beck, Two Rivers, grandchildren Mackenzie Herzog, Brennan (Allison) Beck, great-grandchildren Emmett and Kellan, Megean Lauson (Rick Hoeltke), great-grandchildren Madelyn Lauson and Aaliyah Hoeltke ; Rachel (Andy) Beck, great-grandchildren Ellyse and Kaden; Stan (Tara) Diedrich, Brillion, grandchildren Adam and Aubree Diedrich. He is further survived by a brother and sister-in-law Sylvester (Helen) Diedrich, Manitowoc, a sister and brother-in-law Germaine (Pete) Potter of Huber Heights, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Jean Diedrich of Valders and sister-in-law, Doris Steiner of Manitowoc. He is survived by nieces, nephews, other friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by: his wife, Shirley Diedrich; son, Mark Diedrich; his parents, George and Cecilia Diedrich; father and mother-in-law, John and Margaret Steiner; twin siblings that died at birth; sister, Theresa Benishek and brother-in-law Donald Benishek; brothers, Raymond Diedrich and Gilbert Diedrich and sister-in-law Janice Diedrich and brother-in-law, Robert Steiner.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Kellnersville. Family and friends may call at the church from 9:00 am until the time of services at 11:00 am. The Rev. Santiago Turiano will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial with cremation to follow. Burial of Clarence and Shirley's remains will take place at St. Michael's Cemetery, Whitelaw, at a later date. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Kellnersville assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfunerlhomes.com
Clarence's family would like to offer a special thanks to Doctors Abassi, Hiebert, Hoftiezer, and Verlinden, nurses Heidi and Mikki, Chaplain Dan, Chaplain Carl, Father Bill Evans, and Roxanne and many other Holy Family Memorial Staff for their compassionate care during his short stay at the hospital. They would also like to thank the Felician Village staff, who were so kind to Clarence, Shirley, and their family.
May Clarence find joy in reuniting with his wife, Shirley; son, Mark; parents, other family and friends in Heaven as he rolls down that great highway.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.