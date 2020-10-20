Clarence J. Carbon
Manitowoc - Clarence J. Carbon, age 90, a lifelong resident of Manitowoc, died Monday, October 19, 2020 at Bellin Memorial Hospital, Green Bay.
Clarence was born on January 21, 1930 in Manitowoc, son of the late Clarence Peter and Alma (Reitmeyer) Carbon. He graduated with the class of 1948 from Manitowoc Lincoln High School. Clarence participated in the Berlin Airlift during WWII serving in the United States Army from September 10, 1948 until his Honorable Discharge on June 21, 1952 reaching the rank of Sargent. On November 24, 1955 he married the former Lieselotte Freymann at St. James Episcopal Church in Manitowoc. He worked as an Operating Engineer for Bahr Construction for 25 years and then worked maintenance for 15 years at the Manitowoc Company retiring in 1992. Clarence was a member of St. James Episcopal Church and a Vestry member of St. James Episcopal Church. He enjoyed traveling to Germany, walking and wood carving.
He is survived by his wife: Lieselotte Carbon, Manitowoc; four siblings: Marilyn Schilling, Madison, Donald (Caroline) Carbon, Manitowoc, David (Jean) Carbon, Reno, NV, Suzanne (Randall) Avery, Manitowoc; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law include: Richard Herbeck, Camby, MN, Erika Freymann, Germany, Brunhilde (Willibald) Krebs, Fort Walton Beach, FL, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Clarence and Alma Carbon; three brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law: Dr. Robert Schilling, Karl-Rudolf Freymann, Irmgard (Alfred) Hild, Ursula Herbeck.
Private family funeral services were held at the Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home, 818 State Street, Manitowoc. The Rev. Diane Murray officiated with burial at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to St. James Episcopal Church in Clarence's name. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com