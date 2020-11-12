Claude E. Richmond
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Claude E. Richmond, age 93, of Two Rivers, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers.
Claude was born on September 9, 1927 in Two Rivers, son of the late Erving and Andrienne (Gauthier) Richmond. He graduated from Two Rivers Washington High School with the Class of 1945. On September 9, 1950 he married Rosemary LeClair at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Two Rivers.
Claude worked at Hamilton's and at Allis Chalmers for a short period of time. He then started at Suettinger's Sheet Metal, going to night school to learn the trade. At that time, he also played trumpet in some of the area's polka orchestras. In 1950, he started work for the City of Two Rivers Fire Department, going through the ranks from Firefighter, EMT, Training Officer, Fire Inspector, and retiring as Captain after 33 years of service. While in the fire service, he was the secretary of the Manitowoc County Chapter of The Muscular Dystrophy Association
for many years. Claude also taught classes on Fire Fighting Tactics and First Aid to volunteer Fire Departments and private organizations for LTI. In the 1970's, he started engraving as a hobby, which turned into a small part time business. He ran this out of his home with the help of his family. In 1981 he purchased a building in downtown Two Rivers and moved his business (Richmond Engraving) which he operated until 1991. In 1980, Claude entered into another business (Richmond Charter Service) that operated until 1987. Claude was also a member of the Retired Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin, Two Rivers Kiwanis Club, Two Rivers Racing Pigeon Club, and St. Peter the Fisherman Men's Club. He enjoyed flying racing pigeons, hunting, fishing, woodworking and making maple syrup.
Survivors include his children and grandchildren: David (Xuan-Dao Ha) Richmond, Auburn, WA, and children: Elizabeth (Daniel) Posluns and Taylor Richmond; Joseph (Lisa) Richmond, Two Rivers, and children: Christopher, Michael and Steven (Kathleen) Richmond; Leo (Susanne) Richmond, Two Rivers, and children: Thomas (Rebecca) Messman, Jessica (Beau) Blahnik and Richard Richmond; Patrick (Helen) Richmond, Two Rivers, and children: Jennifer (Dale) Anderson and Sarah Kozlowski; Anne (Peter) Brandstrom, Cudahy, and children: Nicholas (Yolanda) Brandstrom, Alison (Michael) Synder and Courtney Brandstrom; Ted (Mary) Richmond, Ashwaubenon, and children: Susan (fiancé Zach Fiscus), Thomas, Laura and Claire Richmond; John (Denise) Richmond, Brown Deer, and children: Luke and Maria Richmond; seventeen great grandchildren; two special foster children: Heidi and Jon Luc; special family friend: Michael Valleskey, and children: Scott, Mark and Adam; one sister-in-law: Betty Richmond, AZ; sisters-in-laws and brothers-in-law: Eileen Mosuch, Two Rivers; Thomas LeClair, Two Rivers; Roy (Judy) Vigue, Green Bay; Rose Mary LeClair, Two Creeks; and Margaret LeClair, Two Creeks. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.
Claude was preceded in death by his wife: Rosemary; his parents Erving and Andrienne (Gauthier) Richmond; son: Roy Richmond; granddaughter: Rebecca Lundberg; and two great grandchildren; two brothers and a sister-in-law: Howard (Winnifred) Richmond, Paul Richmond; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Mary Jane (Donald) Nejedlo, Margaret (Melvin) Behrendt, Patricia (George) Schwerma, Olive (Richard) Weber, Charles, Eugene, Louis, James (Katherine) LeClair, Frank LeClair, Jr., William Mosuch, Cele LeClair, Shirley Vigue; father-in-law and mother-in-law Frank and Irene (Frasch) LeClair.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Dave Pleier with burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers. For those who wish to view the service, it will be live streamed on the church's facebook page.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and face masks are strongly suggested.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers Fire Department, or a charity of your choice
