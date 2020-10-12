Claudia D. Kolpin
Manitowoc - Claudia D. Kolpin, (nee LaFleur), age 95, passed away Friday morning, October 9th, 2020 at River's Bend Health & Rehabilitation Center where she had been a resident for over 5 years.
She was born in Two Rivers on April 28, 1925 to Lester and Alvina (Prausa) LaFleur. She attended Catholic Grade Schools and Washington High School in Two Rivers.
Claudia married Carlton Teteak and had one daughter, Linda. Carlton preceded her in death. She later married Earl Kolpin in Waukegan, IL on April 8, 1968. He also preceded her in death in 1971.
Claudia worked as a welder on the submarines in Manitowoc during WWII, and also worked as a manager and service representative for Manpower. She worked in various capacities at Hamilton Manufacturing Co. in Two Rivers between 1954 and 1967. For many years she taught the art of rug building, crocheting, and knitting in Two Rivers and Appleton. In later years, she continued her interest in these crafts and needlework, making beautiful gifts for her siblings and friends. Claudia also volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul in Two Rivers for many years.
Claudia enjoyed her cottage at Little Hills Lake in Wautoma, WI and her sister Nancy's cottage in Wild Rose, WI. She also enjoyed knitting caps and helmet liners for the men who served in the military.
She was a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church in Two Rivers; the Two Rivers Historical Society; and an active member of the Two Rivers Senior Center.
She is survived by her son-in-law, Gary Breitwisch of Plymouth; a great-grandson, Cody Breitwisch of Sheboygan; siblings: Nancy Piskule (special friend, Ralph Wedekind) of Two Rivers, and Tom (Ardis) LaFleur of The Villages, FL; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Alvina LaFleur; husband, Earl Kolpin; her daughter, Linda Breitwisch; grandson, Rick Breitwisch; twin baby sisters; and sisters: Janice Ironside and Lynn Kunesh-Lesperance; brothers-in-law, Bill Kunesh, Fran Lesperance, Charles Ironside, Bob Ellerman, and Harold Piskule.
Visitation will be held at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers on Thursday, October 15th, starting at 12:30 p.m. followed by a short prayer service at 1:00 p.m. The family will then proceed to Holy Cross Cemetery in Two Rivers for final prayers and burial at 1:30 p.m. All are welcome.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com
. Memorials may be sent in Claudia's name to St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Claudia's sister, Nancy, and son-in-law, Gary would like to express their thanks to the staff at River's Bend, especially Kim, Jenny, and Jan, who adopted her as "Grandma" and shared much love with Claudia; and the caregivers of All About You Care Services; and Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion extended.