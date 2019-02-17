|
Clement Hurda
Crivitz - Clement Francis Hurda, "Clem," age 72, of Crivitz, WI, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Aurora Baycare Hospital in Green Bay. Clem was born in Prairie du Chien to James and Rosalia (Sprosty) Hurda on June 17, 1946. Clem served in the U.S. Army from 1966 until 1972, spending two years in Vietnam. After returning home, he went to work on the Chaloupka farm and married Joye Chaloupka on September 8, 1973, in Mishicot. They took over ownership of the dairy farm for about ten years before they decided to sell. Clem bought a dump truck and ran his own trucking company before then going to work for Harvey Broderick Transit for a number of years. Clem and Joye relocated from Mishicot to take up full-time residence at their former vacation cottage in Crivitz in 2006. Clem was a very talented wood worker and spent much of his time in his shop building and tinkering. Clem took great pride in maintaining their home and was meticulous about his yardwork. Clem enjoyed fishing and golfing, but was more proud of how Joye learned to out-drive him. Being a devoted husband and father was his number one priority and he was happiest with the family being around him. Clem is survived by the love of his life and best friend of forty-six years, Joye, their sons Craig (Lisa), Tim (Holly) and Kevin; grandchildren Alison, Ella, Levi, Josh, Lydia, Tristan, Kevin Jr., Audrey and Sawyer; brothers Roger, Ralph, Harold, Butch, Larry, Loren, Jimmy, Brad, and Tommy Hurda; and sister Darlene Portillo. Clem was preceded in death by his parents, sister Marcella and brother Donald. The family of Clem wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all of the staff at Aurora Hospital, especially Alyssa, RN, for their compassionate and attentive care. The family will greet relatives and friends at Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home in Crivitz, on Friday, February 22 from 10 - 12 Noon. The service will be at 12 Noon with Father Frederick Sserugga officiating.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Feb. 17, 2019