Cletus E. Shaw, age 79, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at his residence.
Cletus was born September 10, 1940 in Green Bay, son of the late Donald and Laura (Reif) Shaw. He was united in marriage to the former Judith Smith on October 29, 1976 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Two Rivers. She preceded him in death on May 18, 2012.
Cletus was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Two Rivers. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening and keeping up his yard. Cletus especially loved hunting and fishing with his grandsons.
Survivors include his children: Beth (Wayne) Mott, Two Rivers; Brian Schwake, MT; Randy (Kim) Schwake, DePere; Scott (Carla) Shaw, FL; Dawn (Dan) Bell, Campbellsport; Vicki Valenta, Mishicot; grandchilden: Jamie (Amanda), Craig, Ashtyn (Matt), Brent, Caitlyn, Nicholas (Jessica), Christopher (Sammi), Melissa (Matthew), Emily (Landry), Madison, Ryan, Zoey, Blake, Colt, Axel, Angel; several great grandchildren; one sister: Marilyn (Mike) Keehan, Branch; and two sisters-in-law: Lorna Smith, OK; Louann Smith, Two Rivers; Cletus was preceded in death by his wife, parents and three brothers and a sister-in-law: Donald & Pauline Shaw, Wayne & Clyde Shaw: and two brothers-in-law: Lee & Beck Smith.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Cletus will be laid to rest next to his wife Judith.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the Shaw family with funeral arrangements.
A special Thank You goes out to his daughter, Beth Mott, who has been unwavering in her care and compassion for Cletus these last 8 years since Judith's passing.
The family wishes to extend a special Thank You to Heartland Hospice, especially to Sue and Jessica who were so helpful to Cletus over the last several days.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 24, 2020