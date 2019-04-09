|
Clifford A. Nielson
Union Grove - Clifford A. Nielson, age 87, a resident of Union Grove and formerly of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove.
Clifford was born on February 2, 1932 in Two Rivers to the late Hilbert and Gertrude (Shillabeer) Nielson. He served his country overseas in the United States Army Medical Corps in Korea. After being honorably discharged, Clifford returned to Manitowoc and worked at Mirro Aluminum for 35 years until his retirement in 1993. Clifford was big-hearted and had a great sense of humor, was a loving caregiver to his parents, and an avid golfer and Packer fan. In recent years, he discovered his ability as an artist with numerous paintings displayed at his residence. Clifford was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.
Survivors include Clifford's brother, William (Dorothy) Nielson, Kenosha; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, one great great nephew; also other relatives and friends. Clifford was preceded in death by his parents, Hilbert and Gertrude Nielson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bertram (Ruth) Nielson and Kenneth (Ann) Nielson; and niece, Sheri Nielson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, 1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc. Rev. Doug LeCaptain will officiate with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc. Military rites will be accorded by AMVETS Post 99. Following the military rites, a luncheon for family and friends will be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Clifford's name.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 9, 2019