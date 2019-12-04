Resources
Clifford A. Stock Obituary
Manitowoc - Clifford A. Stock, age 77, of Manitowoc, passed away early Wednesday morning, December 4, 2019 at River's Bend Health & Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 7th, 2019 at the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1712 Menasha Avenue, Manitowoc. Rev. Zachary DeArmond will officiate with entombment at the Knollwood Mausoleum. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. A full complete obituary will be published by the Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
