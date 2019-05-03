|
Oshkosh - Clinton H. Peters, age 87, of Oshkosh passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019 at his home after an 11 year battle with Alzheimer's. He was born a son of the late Herbert and Arlene Owen Peters. He was born on November 25, 1931 in Black Creek. He attended Oshkosh High School and was a graduate of St. Norbert College, M.S. University of Wisconsin-Madison and University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. While at St. Norbert he was enrolled in ROTC and upon graduation he entered the United States Army as a 2nd Lt. stationed at the Fort Bliss Missile School. He married Shirley Ann Luker on August 28, 1953, the love of his life, and they were blessed with eight children.
Clint's passion in life was family and football. He was the guidance counselor and athletic director at Mishicot High School for 32 years. Clint coached football for 21 years at Mishcot High School, with a record of 97 wins, 54 losses and 7 ties. He coached six championship with two undefeated seasons. Clint was also a successful basketball coach, winning 134 games and five championships.
He was a charter member of Mishicot Jaycees and a member of the Mishicot Lions Club. He was a member of the St. Norbert College Alumni Association. In 1977 he was inducted into the Lakeshore All Sports Hall of Fame, the WIAA High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 1983 and the St. Norbert College Intercollegiate Athletic Hall of Fame in 1997.
He is survived by his wife Shirley, his children Clinton(Carrie) Peters Jr., Randall Peters, Thomas(Jane) Peters, Lance Peters, Debra Peters, Pamela(Lyle) Doberstein, Penne(Leon) Koch, Jule(Kelly) Cavanaugh, 13 grandchildren Dawn(Jayson) Cisler, Cass(Lisa) Shimanek, Gavin Shimanek, Derek Kohlbeck, Amanda(Bryant) Czdeniewski, Prudence Cavanaugh, Trevor(Stephanie) Peters, Laura Peters, Caeden Peters, Randall Peters Jr., Brianna Peters, Nicola Peters, Sarah Peters, 21 great-granchildren and counting, two brothers Bruce Peters, Manuel Peters, and one sister Phyllis Gray.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers David, Herbert, Michael, Jerry, one sister Amber and one granddaughter Tiffany Peters.
Funeral services for Clinton will be held on Monday May 6, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes-Westside. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Full military honors will be held at the funeral home at the conclusion of the funeral. Burial will take place in New Elm Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Ascension Hospice or would be appreciated.
The family would like to thank Amy, Joy, Cliff, Vie and Ascension Hospice.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 3, 2019