Clinton "Pete" Schultz
Manitowoc - Clinton "Pete" Schultz, a loving father of six children, age 92, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers.
Pete was born on November 18, 1926 in Glenwood. His mother, the late Vivian Schultz Moe of Richmond, WI, later married Oscar Moe. Pete enlisted in the United States Merchant Marines when he was 17, then later enlisted in the United States Navy, after many years of working the small farm with his siblings. He found a niche in the Navy as a radio operator for Blimp Squadron 12 for several years and was proud of that until his death. Pete met and married Anita Lou Shafer on Feb. 4, 1949 in Neillsville, then residing in Emerald and Hilbert. Anita preceded him in death March 30, 2013 after 64 years of marriage. After years of employment with the Soo Line Railroad in Hilbert, Pete took a brave step and moved his family to Manitowoc in 1966 to work for JJ Stangel. After years at Stangel, his problem solving with manufacturing and tools led him to Tools & Abrasives in Milwaukee, where he finished his career loving both the sales aspect as well as the manufacturing business as a whole.
Pete always provided for his family even when it meant taking a third job and for that he missed a lot of family time, but, he was always involved with his children. While his wife, Anita, was involved in Girl Scouts on a state level, Pete was one of the best Boy Scout leaders a kid could hope for. Running fundraisers, camping, cooking, etc. between the two of them, they were recognized for their community involvement for years. He was also involved in the civil defense service and Volunteer Firefighters of Hilbert. Pete was a friend to all and a help to many, whether it was snow blowing neighbors' walks, helping build houses or feeding and housing the homeless train hobos.
Pete was very much loved by his children: Douglas (Mary) Schultz, Manitowoc; Cheryl (Jeff) Blevins, Gilbert, AZ; Lynn (Raymond) Stewart, Bethesda, MD; Kathlyn (Daniel) Taché, Appleton; Dean (Jessie) Schultz, Manitowoc; and Craig (Karen) Schultz, Manitowoc. After many health battles, he was an amazing example of positivity and humor which all appreciated. Pete and Anita also are missed by their 15 grandchildren: Jason (Haeli) Schultz, Christopher Schultz, Jenna (Philip) Schmidt, Lauren (Blaec) Shaw, Ashley (Aron) Smith, Trevor (Sandy) Schultz, Matthew Blevins, Jay Stewart, Jacob Taché, Benjamin Taché, Emily Schultz, Rachel (Jason) Taylor, Matthew (Rozlind) Taché, Brian (Jessica) Blevins & Scott Blevins, as well as 16 great grandchildren. Pete was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Anita, two brothers, and three sisters.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Rev. Carly Kuntz will officiate with burial to take place at Knollwood Memorial Gardens at a later date. Immediately following the funeral service, military rites will be accorded at the funeral home by Drews-Bleser American Legion Post 88. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Saturday from 3 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 4 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Pete's name.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th & St. Clair Streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Feb. 15, 2019