Colleen J. Gottier
Manitowoc - Colleen "Coker" Gottier, age 71, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.
Colleen was born on January 26, 1948 in Green Bay. She was the daughter of the late Roger and Lola Sturtavant Rebman. Colleen attended East DePere High School and graduated with the class of 1966. She continued her education at North Western Technical College in Green Bay where she received her Associate Degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Colleen was employed as an LPN at Holy Family Convent in Manitowoc until her retirement. On August 14, 1970 she married George J. Gottier at the Old St. Joseph's Catholic Church on the St. Norbert College Campus in DePere. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Colleen enjoyed gardening, bird watching, taking walks and walking her dog, Lola, and following the Green Bay Packers.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years: George; two children: Benjamin Gottier and his fiancé Lisa Leopoldo, Chicago, IL; Christina (Adam) O'Connell, Greenleaf; three grandchildren: Jonathan, Sawyer, and Evelynn; three sisters: Beverly (William) Bradley, Lancaster, South Carolina; Beth (Wayne) Latimer, Walcott, Iowa; Bobbie (Dour) Vercauteren, DePere; nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Roger and Lola Rebman; one brother: Joseph Rebman; two sisters: Ann Frigo and Bernadette Rebman.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Marhsall, 1114 South 21st Street, Manitowoc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Jose Lopez. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel with burial of her cremated remains to be at Mount Olivet Cemetery in East DePere. Relatives and friends may call at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Marshall on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Following the funeral services there will be a luncheon at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorials in Colleen's name to the Lakeshore Humane Society. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019